Scottish Minister Condemns Antisemitic Online Post

A Scottish minister has condemned an online post accused of antisemitism shared by his father following reports the post was not taken seriously by Police Scotland . Police Scotland came under fire over hate crime laws after reports that the complaint was discarded because the woman who reported it was not herself Jewish . According to the Daily Mail , a former police officer reported the post but claimed she was told no charges would be brought because she is not herself Jewish .
It was reported that the post came from a Scottish Government minister's family member, though the person was not named. The minister for community wealth and public finance said on Twitter/X: "As an SNP MSP, I stand against discrimination of any kind. "The online post shared by a family member falls far short of that position and I condemn the views expressed. "Six months on from Hamas's barbaric terrorist attack which claimed the lives of more than 1000 innocent civilians, I will continue to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages and for a permanent two-state solution to pave the way towards peace
Criticism of hate crime laws deemed ‘performative nonsense’ by Scottish ministerScottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie responded to opponents including the writer JK Rowling.
