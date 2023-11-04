Scottish Man's Council Flat Freezes Over Due to Water Damage

A Scotsman living "a nightmare" council flat says the walls of his home freeze over in winter due to severe water damage. John Mitchell, who has lived at Saughton Park Mains, Edinburgh, for a decade, claims the damp and mould is coming from the building's leaky roof. Shocking images show just how much his flat is rotting with damage to the ceiling from water seeping through, as well as wallpaper being torn from the wall

. Puddles of water also form on his landing, which poses serious safety hazards. He told Edinburgh Live : "It's become a proper nightmare. I've lived here for 10 years and I just can't believe it's happening. I'm sick of it, I really am. I've had enough. "I have two bedrooms and a bathroom that are completely damp. The bathroom especially, you can see the wallpaper coming off and the mould all over the place. "About five years ago, the council fitted a humidifier in the roof of the building, which shows they tried to dry out the ceilings for people but it's been unsuccessful and no fix since. "I dread every winter. Every year, the walls of my house start to freeze. You can actually see them turning white. It's mental. How can I live like that? My housing officer told me the property is damp because I dry my clothes on the radiator. Even if I did, how ridiculous is that?" John has warned others of moving in to the building to stay away so they don't have endure the same turmoil that he ha

