Scottish Labour to Amend Hate Crime Law to Include Misogyny

Scottish Labour, which voted to amend the legislation before ultimately supporting it, would change the law to include misogyny. The party said it would introduce changes to the implementation of the laws to ensure police and the justice system are properly informed.

The Act, brought in by the Scottish National Party (SNP) on Monday, creates an offence of “stirring up” hatred against groups based on age, disability, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity, as well as race, which was already outlawed. Critics of the law have argued the new Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act could impinge on free speech. Labour shadow cabinet minister Pat Mcfadden ruled out introducing an equivalent in England and Wales. Party insiders said the legislation should not impinge on the rights of people to voice an opinion on any serious issues

