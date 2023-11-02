Scottish Labour leader criticizes Keir Starmer's comments on Gaza

A furious Anas Sarwar claimed Keir Starmer’s comments on the bloodshed in Gaza lacked “empathy” and “humanity” during an emotional outburst.

The Glasgow MSP was upset with Starmer over a radio interview on October 11 in which he suggested Israel had the “right” to withhold water and supplies from Gaza after the Hamas terror attack.According to a leaked account of a meeting of MSPs and the Labour Muslim Network on October 16, Sarwar thanked the Network for trying to get Labour into a more “sensible” position.

Sarwar continued: “That humanity and empathy is, if we are being blunt about it, what has been missing from some of the statements which has caused so much of the hurt, where it feels as if there is an inconsistency, or a dehumanizing, or not seeing the value of one life to be equal to another life.” headtopics.com

“This is going to be a repair job that’s going to be required every day between now and the next general election and beyond. And that’s the point I made directly to Keir and to David .” Sarwar said: “I made the point to senior colleagues - you can work out who they are - saying it shouldn’t take a Muslim voice in Scotland to be getting people to understand the impact on Asian communities across the country of what language is being said, but sadly that’s what it’s been, or that’s what it felt like.

But he said Lammy “allowed his cool to be lost” during a separate BBC interview: “It was really strange. It was almost like it was two different people.” The positive relationship between Sarwar and Starmer is under strain over Israel’s response to the Hamas terror attacks. headtopics.com

