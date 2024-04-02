Scottish Labour leader calls for misogyny to be included in hate crime law

Anas Sarwar has said that misogyny should be included in the Scottish Government's new hate crime law. The Scottish Labour leader said he would amend the Hate Crime Act but would not repeal it if he were first minister. Sarwar was speaking on a visit to mental health charity Men Matter Scotland in the Drumchapel area of Glasgow on Monday morning.
The hate crime bill, passed by MSPs in 2021, creates a new offence of stirring up hatred based on protected characteristics such as sexuality, disability and religion. But critics fear the legislation could see Police Scotland becoming deluged by vexatious complaints and have a chilling effect on free speech. Serious concerns exist about the police practice of recording hate "incidents" that fall below the threshold of a crime. Asked whether he would repeal the Hate Crime Act if he were first minister, Sarwar replied: "The biggest flaw in the Hate Crime Act is that misogyny was not included
