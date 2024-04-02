Scottish Labour leader calls for misogyny to be included in hate crime law

Anas Sarwar has said that misogyny should be included in the Scottish Government's new hate crime law. The Scottish Labour leader said he would amend the Hate Crime Act but would not repeal it if he were first minister. Sarwar was speaking on a visit to mental health charity Men Matter Scotland in the Drumchapel area of Glasgow on Monday morning.

The hate crime bill, passed by MSPs in 2021, creates a new offence of stirring up hatred based on protected characteristics such as sexuality, disability and religion. But critics fear the legislation could see Police Scotland becoming deluged by vexatious complaints and have a chilling effect on free speech. Serious concerns exist about the police practice of recording hate "incidents" that fall below the threshold of a crime. Asked whether he would repeal the Hate Crime Act if he were first minister, Sarwar replied: "The biggest flaw in the Hate Crime Act is that misogyny was not included

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Misogyny should be included in new hate crime law, says Anas SarwarThe Scottish Labour leader said he would amend the Hate Crime Act but not repeal it if he were first minister.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Humza Yousaf dismissed as 'desperate' by Anas Sarwar over Tory election claimEXCLUSIVE: Sarwar tore into the First Minister over his attempt at airbrushing Labour out of the general election picture.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Anas Sarwar snubbed as Scots 'prefer Douglas Ross' for first ministerMORE Scots would rather see Douglas Ross as first minister than Anas Sarwar, in a major blow to the Scottish Labour leader.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Humza Yousaf accuses Anas Sarwar of 'arrogance and hubris'THE Presiding Officer was forced to intervene in a fiery clash between Humza Yousaf and Anas Sarwar ...

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Anas Sarwar and Jackie Baillie urged to intervene to stop closure of care homesEXCLUSIVE: Campaigners have also urged Labour's South Lanarkshire council leader Joe Fagan to ask the Scottish Government for extra funding to save the homes.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Anas Sarwar accuses SNP of having 'no plan' to fix Scotland's housing emergencyThe Scottish Labour leader told the Record that a 'meaningful housing plan' would be 'front and centre' of his party's manifesto at the next Holyrood election.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »