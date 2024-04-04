Scottish Labour distances itself from councillor's claims of rising racist attacks on white children and teachers

Scottish Labour has distanced itself from a Glasgow councillor who suggested there were "rising racist attacks on white children and teachers" in city schools . Springburn and Robroyston councillor Audrey Dempsey reportedly tabled a question on " racist attacks on teachers" in a meeting of the Glasgow City Council Labour group. Details of Dempsey's remarks were included in an agenda of the group's meeting.
Her question read: "To ask the relevant convener if they aware of the rising racist attacks on white children and teachers in our schools and how do they plan to tackle this?" A spokesperson for Scottish Labour told The Herald her comments were "not reflective of the view of the Scottish Labour Party". A Glasgow City Council source also told the paper there was no proof of a rise in racism against white teachers or students in the cit
