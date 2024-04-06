Scottish independence supporters express frustration and impatience

These were the questions at the heart of my conversation with the First Minister at Stornoway Airport, after a whirlwind couple of days following him campaigning and meeting and greeting folks in the Highlands and Islands. The sense of frustration among activists was palpable.
Whether it was an 80-year-old independence supporter saying he was “getting bloody impatient” when speaking to Humza Yousaf, or teenagers who told me they felt more young people needed to know and understand what a positive difference independence could make to their futures.on independence amid episode after episode of the UK Government running a coach and horses through devolution. One lady told me when I asked her how she felt ahead of the General Election: “Just get me out of her
Scotland Independence Frustration Impatience Activists Young People
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Scottish Self-Determination and the Influence of Anti-Scotland PropagandaA letter by Stan Grodynski highlights the positive aspects of attaining Scottish self-determination despite the disappointment of the 2014 indy referendum. The continuous barrage of anti-Scotland propaganda is discussed, along with its influence on certain individuals within the Scottish population.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Scottish companies attend inaugural Space Scotland Nordics SummitRepresentatives of companies from across Scotland’s space sector travelled to Denmark for the inaugural Space Scotland Nordics Summit.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Scottish schools help launch expansion of Scotland's rainforestsSCHOOLCHILDREN and volunteers have have helped launch a campaign calling for the expansion and creation of Scotland’s rainforests.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »