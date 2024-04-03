Scottish Hate Crime Law Leads to False and Vexatious Claims

Senior officers have had to set up a special “gold group” of investigators, with 60 cases an hour being processed.A police source has said that Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf has received a large number of complaints amid a deluge of 'false and vexatious claims'Community Safety Minister Siobhan Brown admitted the legislation, introduced north of the border on Monday, was leading to people making “false and vexatious” claims.

The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act has made it an offence to stir up hatred against protected groups.She had dared officers to arrest her over her tweets about several trans individuals but Police Scotland said her comments were “not assessed to be criminal”.shadow justice secretary Russell Findlay warned the law had already been weaponised by “thin-skinned troublemakers” and placed an unprecedented burden on police officer

