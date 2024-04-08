Scottish Guesthouse by Loch Offers 78% Discount for Spring Getaway

A Scottish guesthouse along the edge of a loch that has been described as "absolutely beautiful" can currently be booked for 78 per cent off. With the days getting longer and summer not all that far away, now is the ideal time to book a peaceful spring getaway in the Scottish countryside. From historic inns to grand hotels, Scots are spoilt for choice when it comes to places to stay. Many popular holiday spots can even be booked for a special bargain price through voucher website Wowcher.

One of these is the Balmacara Main Guesthouse by the picturesque coastal village of Kyle of Lochalsh in Ross and Cromarty. Currently, an overnight stay for two at the guesthouse is available for £89, which is 68 per cent off the standard price of £276.95. Meanwhile, a two-night stay is available at an even bigger discount of 78 per cent, costing £119 instead of the usual £536. Scotland's 'trendiest' baby names this year inspired by movies and nature View gallery The family-run guesthouse is situated along the secluded shorefront of the picturesque Loch Alsh. It looks ideal for those keen to truly unwind in the Scottish outdoors. As well as super-king size beds with Egyptian cotton sheets, its rooms include amenities such as flat screen TVs, en-suite bathrooms, and free high-speed Wi-Fi. Also included in the Wowcher deal is a complimentary breakfast and a bottle of Prosecco to share, as well as a late 12pm checkou

Scottish Guesthouse Loch Spring Getaway Discount Balmacara Main Guesthouse Countryside Amenities Wowcher Deal

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dream job offers couples chance to live by Scottish Highland loch in houseAn incredible opportunity has become available for a couple to move to a picturesque Highlands estate — and the jobs even come with a three-bedroom loch-side house.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Iron lung man Paul Alexander dead at 78A fundraiser for his healthcare confirmed Alexander, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on Monday. Alexander spent a lifetime in the iron lung after contracting polio in 1952

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

'Polio Paul', 78, dies after living in a 'iron lung' for 70 yearsHe contracted polio in 1952 when he was just six-years-old.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

'Polio Paul', 78, dies after living in a 'iron lung' for 70 yearsHe contracted polio in 1952 when he was just six-years-old.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

'Polio Paul', 78, dies after living in a 'iron lung' for 70 yearsHe contracted polio in 1952 when he was just six-years-old.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Met Office verdict on 78-hour snow blast this week as weather maps turn purpleThe forecaster said the rest of the week 'will remain changeable'

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »