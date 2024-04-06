Scottish GPs left in the lurch as sustainability loans suspended

GPs across Scotland have had the “rug pulled from under them” by the Scottish Government after sustainability loans were suspended, Labour has claimed. A letter sent by the Government last month - which has been seen by the Record - announced the move. It claimed more loans than expected were completed this year. The interest-free GP sustainability loan scheme was designed to help surgery owners in local communities continue to offer services.

But a letter dated March 21 said: “The Scottish Government is temporarily unable to process any further tranche one GP sustainability loans. “This is due to a greater than anticipated number of loans having completed this year, with the result that our budget for loans is currently oversubscribed.” The letter added that already completed loans will be reimbursed by the Scottish Government and those already agreed will be allowed to go ahea

Scotland Gps Sustainability Loans Scottish Government Loan Scheme Local Communities Services

