Scottish Government to Replace Winter Fuel Payments with New Devolved Lump Sum

The Scottish Government will replace Winter Fuel Payments with a new devolved lump sum later this year. Pension Age Winter Heating Payment ( PAWHP ) is set to be provided on a like-for-like basis to its Department for Work and Pensions ( DWP ) counterpart and paid to everyone over the State Pension age every year. A recent consultation outlined proposals on delivery of the payment, eligibility and proposed payment rates - based on age and household circumstances.
Under PAWHP, everyone in Scotland who would currently be eligible to receive the Winter Fuel Payment would continue to receive the same level of support, but paid by Social Security Scotland. The Scottish Government has also stressed that payments will continue to be non-means tested and tax free. It also said: “Based on estimations of eligible claimants, PAWHP will be an investment of around £180 million in the first year (2024/25), providing support to over one million eligible people.” Winter Fuel Payments are usually paid automatically to eligible households during November, December and January just before the coldest weather is expected to start. Proposals for PAWHP will follow the same payment timetable and automation. Eligibility for WFP is linked to the State Pension age of people living in each household - over 60, or over 80 - and their circumstances - single, couple, both of same age, or mixed ages - during the September qualifying week - this is also expected to stay the sam
