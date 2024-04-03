Scottish Government Raises Awareness of Bowel Conditions and Financial Support

Last year, the Scottish Government launched a campaign to raise awareness of the bowel conditions Crohn’s and Colitis after research showed that case numbers are rising. Over 50,000 people in Scotland are living with these long-term conditions - commonly referred to as Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) - which inflame the gut.
However, many people may not be aware that Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and Adult Disability Payment (ADP) could provide extra financial support to help with the extra costs of living with a gastrointestinal health condition such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), hernia, constipation and Coeliac disease. The latest figures from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) show that at the end of January, more than 32,600 people across Great Britain were claiming PIP for a gastrointestinal health condition, including 2,0002 living in Scotland. A successful claim for PIP or ADP is currently worth between £26.90 and £172
