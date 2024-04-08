Scottish Government Open to Conversations about Island Tunnels as Alternative to Ferries

Last week, The National quizzed Yousaf while on the MV Loch Seaforth about whether he could ever see tunnels being introduced as an alternative to ferries to link different islands. MacNeil said he hoped the trip would point Scottish focus towards the huge benefits of island tunnels, which have cut travel times significantly in the Faroes at a fraction of the cost of HS2.
When asked whether he would support the idea, Yousaf said the Government were open to it but warned of severe budget constraints as ministers try and pile energy into new vessels. “It’s a legitimate question, but we ‘re discussing this at a time when the UK Government has now cut our capital budget by £1.3 billion. “So our capital budget is really constrained, but we’re definitely open to conversations about fixed links and a number of island communities are working on feasibility studies. “There’s other European countries that have done it very well, the Faroe Islands are probably the stand out. “So we’re always up for that discussion but at the moment we’re putting a lot of our capital infrastructure into the building of new vessels by 202
Scottish Government Tunnels Ferries Islands Alternative Travel Times Budget Constraints Infrastructure Projects
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Scottish stars demand UK Government ends arms exports to IsraelFAMOUS Scots Brian Cox, Annie Lennox and Frankie Boyle are among high-profile figures to have signed the open letter ...
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »