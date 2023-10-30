Scottish Government Ministers Address Allegations of Deleted WhatsApp Messages

HUMZA Yousaf has insisted he has kept his WhatsApp messages from during the pandemic but added that it was Scottish Government policy to “routinely delete” messages.We told how Scottish Government ministers rejected the suggestion Leitch had deleted WhatsApp messages.

“I’m not sure where those press reports have come from in regards to my own WhatsApp messages,” he said. “Remember of course we had a social media messaging policy that required us to routinely delete WhatsApp messages, that was the policy at the time.

Former deputy first minister John Swinney was also named as a senior Scottish Government figure who had not retained WhatsApp data. Yousaf ordered an investigation by Scotland’s Solicitor General after Jamie Dawson KC - the lead counsel in the Scotland module of the inquiry - told the hearing on Thursday that the Scottish Government has not yet handed over messages. headtopics.com

“She has recently submitted her third written statement to the UK inquiry, running to around 200 pages, and expects to give oral evidence again next year when she will answer all questions put to her.”spokesperson said there had “never been any hesitation” by former senior ministers to “provide any and all information they hold, when appropriately and legally requested by the UK and Scottish inquiries, and they will continue to cooperate fully”.

