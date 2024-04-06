Scottish Government minister warns of physical harm due to misinformation on hate crime legislation

A Scottish Government minister has warned the level of "deliberate misinformation" being shared about new hate crime legislation could lead to people suffering " physical harm ". Patrick Harvie said he was concerned the backlash against the Hate Crime Act - which took effect last Monday - could escalate from angry posts on social media to more serious altercations .

The Scottish Greens co-leader told the Record he agreed with a recent statement from the First Minister that there was "a rising tide of hatred right across the world". Harvie spoke out after the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act prompted thousands of complaints from members of the public last week. The Bill consolidates hate crime legislation and creates an offence of stirring up hatred against certain protected characteristics, but detractors have warned it could chill free speech. The Green MSP was himself verbally abused in the street while campaigning ahead of the Rutherglen by-election in August last yea

