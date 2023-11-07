Scottish Government hands over 14,000 unredacted WhatsApp messages to UK Covid Inquiry

Around 14,000 unredacted WhatsApp messages have been handed over to the UK Covid Inquiry by the Scottish Government. The release of the information followed claims Ministers had been part of a cover up. The row started when a KC to the Inquiry said no WhatsApps had been provided to the probe by the SNP-led administration. Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and national clinical adviser Jason Leitch were among those who had reportedly deleted messages.

Sturgeon's successor Humza Yousaf was struggling to contain the row and his Government promised action within seven days. A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Deputy First Minister made a statement to Parliament on 31 October where she confirmed that the Scottish Government had received the Section 21 notice and that work was well underway to fully comply in accordance with the timetable set by the UK Inquiry. “All material that the Scottish Government holds has now been submitted to the Inquiry. Join the Daily Record WhatsApp community! Get the latest news sent straight to your messages by joining our WhatsApp community today. You'll receive daily updates on breaking news as well as the top headlines across Scotland. No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the Daily Record tea

