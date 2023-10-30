Scottish Government Admits Routine Deletion of WhatsApp Messages

Humza Yousaf has admitted a former Scottish Government policy meant that ministers and officials routinely deleted WhatsApp messages from their phones.

SNP ministers have been at the centre of a growing secrecy row after it was revealed last week the UK Covid Inquiry had received no "informal communications" on covid decision-making at Holyrood despite requesting them.

Both Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon had previously claimed that ministers would hand over all messages required by the inquiries. Speaking to LBC Radio today, Yousaf said: "I have kept WhatsApp messages and fully intend to hand them over to the covid inquiry. Whatever the covid inquiry wishes to see, I'm more than happy to do that.It comes after the Sunday Mail reported yesterday that messages related to covid had been manually deleted from a phone belonging to Sturgeon. headtopics.com

"Remember, of course, we had a social media messaging policy which required us to routinely delete WhatsApp messages, and that was the policy at the time. Asked why the Scottish Government had not released the messages before now, the First Minister added: "If we are to release information we have to do so within a legal framework, so we have to have a Section 21 order.

Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs in May 2020 it was inevitable a public inquiry would take place to examine the government response to coronavirus.

