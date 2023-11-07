Scottish Government accused of destroying evidence related to Covid inquiries

There is no-one in Scotland whose life wasn’t affected by the Covid pandemic. Thousands of lives were tragically lost, many livelihoods were destroyed, and unprecedented sacrifices were made. People across the country – but especially those who lost loved ones – deserve to know the truth about the decisions and the mistakes that were made at this time, and that’s what the Covid inquiries must deliver.

In June, I asked Humza Yousaf for a guarantee that all emails, texts and WhatsApp messages requested by the inquiries would be handed over in full. He gave an unequivocal promise that they would. For many this commitment was a relief, providing reassurance that the Scottish Government would genuinely co-operate with the Covid inquiries and all those who suffered losses at this time would get the answers they deserve. But that promise was broken. Some of the most senior people in government from the time have systematically destroyed evidence. WhatsApp records belonging to the then-First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to the National Clinical Director Jason Leitch have apparently been wiped – crucial records of some of the most significant government decisions in recent history. For weeks now SNP politicians have been dodging questions – promising transparency in one breath and refusing to provide it in the next. We still have no idea how much information has been destroyed, who did it or what they were trying to hid

