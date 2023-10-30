Scottish glider pilot spots golden eagle beside him in 'spectacular' moment

A glider pilot has shared photographs of an incredible encounter he had with a golden eagle in the Scottish Highlands.After reaching an amazing height of approximately 3,000 feet above ground level over Glen Einich, Stewart was surprised to see a rare

Swinging around the Sgòr Gaoith cliff face, the pilot saw the bird of prey strike a defensive pose. He was able to snap some breathtaking "The scenery was spectacular. I didn’t know what the bird of prey was at the time. Usually, it's mostly buzzards we see.

"This one kept coming close to me, passing my left at one point. After I’d turned around the hill, this eagle was just hovering there. It got a bit of a fright as I went past!" He continued:"I think it thought I was going to come for it, so it took up a defensive pose. They're usually quite friendly with us when we're flying up there.Golden eagles are among the largest birds of prey that can be seen in the UK. They have a wingspan as large as 2.1 metres, and can live for up to 23 years. headtopics.com

Stewart added:"I've been in the air with other wildlife, and they generally don't come too close. It’s not unusual for us to share the space with birds of prey – it can be a good indicator of lift. "We do see eagles occasionally – but that was my first. I know these birds are protected – we try to keep clear of them as we don’t want to disturb them too much.It was a crisp and clear day when Stewart took to the skies, allowing him to get some jaw-dropping views out across the Cairngorms.A once-in-a-lifetime job opportunity on Scotland's most remote inhabited island with a population of just 60 has been advertised, and it even comes with a family home.

