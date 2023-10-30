SCOTLAND has a “phenomenal reputation” across the globe when it comes to gaming and the Scottish Government remains committed to developing this further, a minister has said.

“Scotland’s games industry is a testament to our innovative spirit from the early days of video game development in Dundee where the seeds of creativity were sown across the country, to here in Edinburgh which now has its own huge gaming community,” Lochhead told the conference.“We’ve captured the imagination of gamers worldwide and the sector has played a pivotal role in defining Scotland’s global reputation.

“It’s incredible Scotland is still supporting some of the biggest names in the world with contributions to Grand Theft Auto and Minecraft, with hundreds of millions of copies sold worldwide.system. When Abertay University launched its degree to study gaming back in 1997, they became the first university in the world to do so. headtopics.com

“Scottish games have been shaping cultural narratives, stories and immersive experiences and captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of people,” he said.He added: “I believe we need to better understand the power that games hold and that applies to myself as your minister.

In terms of those “real-world” applications, there’s a number of companies exhibiting who are using gaming to tackle various issues. Other companies are more focused on entertainment, such as Ant Workshop who are exhibiting their latest game Dungeon Golf (below). headtopics.com

