Scottish Game Fair Celebrates 35th Anniversary at Scone Palace

The popular Scottish Game Fair will mark its 35th anniversary at Scone Palace this summer. Tickets are now on sale for the annual showcase of all-things countryside, which is organised by the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) and will be held from July 5-7. The coveted event is renowned for its expansive selection of exhibitors, and sees more than 450 artisans, independents and specialists pitch up alongside hundreds of activities, shows and entertainment.
From fly fishing to falconry, clay shooting to cookery demos, working dogs to wild food, there’s plenty to keep the whole family entertained – including canine companions. Hill ponies, symbolic of Scotland’s sporting heritage, will also be spotted throughout the weekend. Attendees will get to meet the kind-natured animals and admire their beauty as they take part in a series of demonstrations over the weekend as well as the Fred Taylor Memorial competition, held in memory of a popular figure who was head stalker on Invermark Estate. In addition fishing fanatics can get hooked on the latest tackle, clothing and accessories, and head along to the banks of the river Tay, where casting demos, competitions and clinics will take place. The busy programme also includes opportunities for those looking to show off their skills at the shooting arena, with qualified instructors on hand to support novices to ‘pull’ and shoot at moving clay target
Scottish Game Fair 35Th Anniversary Scone Palace Countryside Game And Wildlife Conservation Trust Exhibitors Activities Shows Entertainment Fly Fishing Falconry Clay Shooting Cookery Demos Hill Ponies Fred Taylor Memorial Competition Fishing Tackle Accessories River Tay Shooting Arena Novices
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »