Scottish flight makes dramatic landing amid Storm Kathleen

A Scottish flight made a dramatic and impressive landing on Saturday as Storm Kathleen raged across part of the country. Footage posted on social media by passenger Gary Wilkinson shows the Oslo to Edinburgh flight landing at Edinburgh Airport amid high winds on Saturday afternoon.

After the plane touched down passengers broke into applause, with one describing his thoughts on the landing with a simple “wow”.

Scottish Flight Landing Storm Kathleen Edinburgh Airport High Winds

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yellow weather warning issued as Storm Kathleen moves in on SaturdayBlustery conditions are set to arrive on Friday as the storm, named by the Irish Meteorological Service, Met Eireann, rolls in.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

UK weather: Weather alert issued as Storm Kathleen moves in on SaturdayThe Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind as Storm Kathleen moves in on Saturday.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Storm Kathleen: When and where will the UK's eleventh named storm of the season hit?Kathleen is the eleventh-named weather system to hit the UK already this current storm season.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Britain to be hit by Storm Kathleen just one day after Storm OliviaBritain will be hit by Storm Kathleen this Saturday which will bring dangerous 70mph gusts, just one day after the remnants of Storm Olivia sweep over the country.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Britain to be hit by Storm Kathleen just one day after Storm OliviaBritain will be hit by Storm Kathleen this Saturday which will bring dangerous 70mph gusts, just one day after the remnants of Storm Olivia sweep over the country.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Rain and wind weather warnings as Storm Kathleen officially namedStorm Kathleen will be the 11th named storm of the 2023/24 season.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »