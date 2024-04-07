Scottish First Minister defends hate crime laws against JK Rowling's criticism

Harry Potter author JK Rowling and other critics of Scotland 's new hate crime laws must stop 'peddling misinformation', Scotland 's First Minister has said. Humza Yousaf strongly defended the Hate Crime and Public Order ( Scotland ) Act against claims it would hamper freedom of speech after it was introduced earlier this week. JK Rowling criticised the Scottish Government's hate laws while posting pictures of 10 high-profile trans people and ridiculed their claims to be women.

Speaking at Glasgow's Prestwick Airport on Saturday, Mr Yousaf said: 'There's deliberate misinformation being peddled by some bad actors across Scotland - it's hardly surprising the Opposition seek to do that. 'What we've got is a piece of legislation that in the actual Act itself, explicitly in black and white, protects freedom of expression, freedom of speec

Scotland First Minister Hate Crime Laws JK Rowling Criticism Freedom Of Speech

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

