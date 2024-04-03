Scottish First Minister Calls for Immediate End to Arms Sales to Israel

FIRST Minister Humza Yousaf has written to Rishi Sunak demanding an immediate end to arms sales to Israel and calling out the Prime Minister for ignoring his previous letter. The leader's challenge to his Tory counterpart comes after the Israeli military killed seven aid workers in Gaza, including three British nationals, in what media outlets have concluded were targeted attacks.

Yousaf wrote to the UK Government urging them to release legal advice on whether Israel had breached international law in Palestine. The select committee on foreign affairs, Alicia Kearns, has said she believes the Foreign Office has received official legal advice that Israel has broken international humanitarian law but the Government has not announced it. The UK would also be obliged to prevent arms exports to Israel if the Government thinks they may be used to breach international humanitarian law

