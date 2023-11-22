Scottish Farm Prepares 20,000 Christmas Trees for Festive Rush

A Scottish farm is preparing its 20,000 Christmas trees for the festive rush. The farm, located in Eastern Perthshire, was founded in 1994 and is situated in the Lunan Valley area. The owner, Kelly McIntyre, says the busiest time of the year depends on the day of the week. This year, with Christmas falling on a Monday, there may still be some last-minute shoppers the weekend before. Most people are looking for a six-foot tree, which takes between six and 10 years to grow.





Scotland’s Covid-19 inquiry to beginThe Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry will explore the Scottish Government’s response to the pandemic.

Firefighters battle blaze at Scottish Christmas tree farmFire crews are still fighting a fire at a Christmas tree farm in Scotland. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called out to the incident on Saturday and have scaled back their response to one appliance. No injuries have been reported.

Scottish Christmas tree farm: Fire crews extinguish blazeFire crews have extinguished a blaze at a Christmas tree farm in Dundee.

