Scottish distillery unveils newly transformed visitor centre

A HISTORIC Scottish distillery has unveiled the first look at its newly transformed visitor centre. It has now restored the distillery’s tasting rooms, museum and boutique to showcase its approach to whisky-making as well as revealing a new range of tours and tastings. Thousands of visitors are welcomed to the site each year to trace the journey of its single malt and to meet the imaginative whisky makers.

Tasting rooms – these have been restyled to reflect the woodland that surrounds the distillery’s water source. Retail boutique – The shop has also been remodelled to showcase the distillery’s popular single malt as well as rarer exclusive whiskies. Museum – The restyled museums leads visitors through the story of Glenmorangie since its beginnings 180 years ago. Marquee – A new outdoor space, set to arrive by late spring, will provide a new area for hosting evening and special event

