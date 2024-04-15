Scottish Conservatives to Force Vote on Repealing Hate Crime Laws

THE Scottish Conservatives have announced they will force a vote on whether to repeal new hate crime laws – forcing ScottishThe party has opposed the Hate Crime Act since its inception however both Anas Sarwar and Alex Cole-Hamilton’s MSPs backed the legislation as it wound its way through Parliament.

Russell Findlay, the Scottish Conservatives’ justice spokesperson said: “Humza Yousaf’s disastrous hate crime law has caused utter chaos in the fortnight since its introduction. “They're being deluged with thousands of complaints – many of them vexatious from individuals out to settle scores. Senior law lecturer Andrew Tickell, of Glasgow Caledonian University, said:"Can it really be Scottish Tory policy that harassing the disabled, assaulting ethnic minorities and daubing antisemitic abuse on synagogues should not be treated in Scots law as aggravated by prejudice?We know there are thousands of National readers who want to debate, argue and go back and forth in the comments section of our stories.

Scottish Conservatives Vote Repeal Hate Crime Laws Opposition Hate Crime Act Criticism Unworkable Free Speech

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Conservatives still to select general election candidates in most Scottish seatsEXCLUSIVE: The Tories have not selected candidates in 37 of the 57 Scottish constituencies, despite speculation an election could be held as soon as the summer.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Conservatives Yet to Select General Election Candidates in Majority of Scottish ConstituenciesThe Conservative party is still in the process of finalising candidates for 37 out of 57 Scottish constituencies for the upcoming general election. Despite the election being just months away, the party has chosen relatively few candidates in the central belt of Scotland, where Labour is expected to challenge the SNP. The selection processes are yet to be completed in Glasgow and most of the Edinburgh constituencies as well.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Top Scottish Tories called out after refusal to go on BBC Sunday ShowSCOTTISH Secretary Alister Jack and Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross both refused to appear on the

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

A Scottish constitution would help dispel hate crime fears, says expertSCOTLAND having its own written constitution would have helped to overcome fears around the introduction of the new Hate Crime Act, an expert has…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Scottish Government's Hate Crime Legislation Launch Turns into DisasterThe launch of the Scottish Government's hate crime legislation becomes a disaster as thousands of complaints flood the police on the first day. The legislation aimed to address online abuse but was quickly weaponized on social media.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scottish Hate Crime Law Leads to False and Vexatious ClaimsThe Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act has led to an increase in false and vexatious claims, causing a burden on police officers. Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf has received numerous complaints. Community Safety Minister Siobhan Brown admits the legislation is leading to false claims.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »