Scottish Conservatives to Force Vote on Repealing Hate Crime Laws

THE Scottish Conservatives have announced they will force a vote on whether to repeal new hate crime laws – forcing ScottishThe party has opposed the Hate Crime Act since its inception however both Anas Sarwar and Alex Cole-Hamilton’s MSPs backed the legislation as it wound its way through Parliament.
Russell Findlay, the Scottish Conservatives’ justice spokesperson said: “Humza Yousaf’s disastrous hate crime law has caused utter chaos in the fortnight since its introduction. “They're being deluged with thousands of complaints – many of them vexatious from individuals out to settle scores. Senior law lecturer Andrew Tickell, of Glasgow Caledonian University, said:"Can it really be Scottish Tory policy that harassing the disabled, assaulting ethnic minorities and daubing antisemitic abuse on synagogues should not be treated in Scots law as aggravated by prejudice?We know there are thousands of National readers who want to debate, argue and go back and forth in the comments section of our stories.
Scottish Conservatives Vote Repeal Hate Crime Laws Opposition Hate Crime Act Criticism Unworkable Free Speech
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Top Scottish Tories called out after refusal to go on BBC Sunday ShowSCOTTISH Secretary Alister Jack and Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross both refused to appear on the
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
A Scottish constitution would help dispel hate crime fears, says expertSCOTLAND having its own written constitution would have helped to overcome fears around the introduction of the new Hate Crime Act, an expert has…
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »