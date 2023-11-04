Scottish Conservative leader demands Sturgeon to reveal if she deleted messages

First Minister Humza Yousaf has previously said the Government “had a social media messaging policy that required us to routinely delete WhatsApp messages”. Now Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, has written to Sturgeon to demand she “come clean” on whether she had deleted messages. Nicola Sturgeon cannot persist with her pitiful stonewalling now that her bogus ‘confidentiality’ excuse has been exposed
. If her already shredded reputation is to retain a semblance of credibility, she must finally come clean on whether she deleted key messages👇He wrote: “Your lack of candour is an insult to those who lost loved ones in the pandemic. It's in the public interest that you immediately reveal once and for all whether you deleted messages and, if so, when.“Were the messages deleted before, or after, the do not destroy notice issued by the Scottish Government? “I would request that you address these questions publicly or, under rule 13.1.1 of the Scottish Parliament's standing orders, make a personal statement to parliament as soon as possible.“If this is true, you should come clean on this WhatsApp issue immediately.” A spokesperson for Sturgeon said:"In the interests of everyone who has been impacted by the covid pandemic, Nicola is committed to full transparency to both the UK and Scottish Covid inquirie
United Kingdom Headlines
