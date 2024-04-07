Scottish Comedian Fern Brady Diagnosed with Autism

Fern Brady , a Scottish comedian, was diagnosed with autism in 2021 after struggling to understand her emotions for years. At the age of 34, she sought answers after experiencing meltdowns and was finally diagnosed. Growing up, she often felt misunderstood and had meltdowns due to feeling overwhelmed. She was misdiagnosed with OCD in her teens and later prescribed antidepressants, which didn't help.

Fern's memoir 'Strong Female Character' explores her experience as an autistic woman, touching on topics such as class, mental health, societal pressures, and individual ambition. Throughout the writing process, she contemplated how her autism diagnosis would impact her comedy career

