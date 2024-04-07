Scottish brewer warns of job losses due to minimum alcohol price increase

The boss of one of Scotland ’s leading brewers has warned that the Scottish Government’s "brutal" plans to raise the minimum price of alcohol will result in job losses across the industry. Dougal Sharp, chief executive of beer brand Innis and Gunn, said firms will be forced to make cuts if the minimum unit price (MUP) is raised from 50p to 65p.
The craft beer specialist warned Scottish-based brewers could struggle to absorb losses which were already mounting as a result of the UK Government’s 10 per cent rise in alcohol duty last August. Founded in 2003 by Sharp, Edinburgh-based Innis & Gunn is one of the country’s most popular beer brands. The company has an annual turnover of almost £23million and exports to over 35 countries. Sharp said: “The aims of these proposals are laudable – nobody wants to see problem relationships with alcohol. But we now have the rate of MUP going up by 30 per cent if it goes to 65
