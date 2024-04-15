Scottie Scheffler holds the trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club

The world number one’s thoughts immediately turned to getting home as soon as possible to his wife Meredith, who is pregnant with their first child, but he also intends to keep challenging for the game’s biggest titles. “I definitely will enjoy the birth of my first child, and my priorities will change very soon, so golf will be fourth in line, but I still love competing.Aberg threatened to become the first player to win the Masters on their debut since 1979 when he held a share of the lead following a birdie on the ninth, only to run up a double bogey on the 11th after pulling his approach into the water.

Scottie Scheffler Masters Golf Tournament Augusta National Golf Club Title Victory Determination

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scottie Scheffler Wins Second Masters Title at Augusta NationalScottie Scheffler secures his second Masters title with a nerveless performance at Augusta National, finishing 11 under par and four shots clear of his closest competitor.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Scottie Scheffler wins 2024 Masters for his second green jacketScheffler, 27, is the fourth-youngest golfer ever to win the Masters twice. He did it by shooting a 68 on Sunday.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Scottie Scheffler Wins The Masters with Four-Shot VictoryScottie Scheffler secures his second win in three years at The Masters, finishing with a four-shot victory at Augusta National. He maintained his lead throughout a tense Sunday, firing a four-under 68 to finish on 11 under.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

The Masters 2024: Scottie Scheffler wins second major with four-shot victory at Augusta NationalScottie Scheffler lived up to his billing as pre-tournament favourite at The Masters by securing a second win in three years with a four-shot victory at Augusta National.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Scottie Scheffler wins Masters as world No1 lands second Augusta successThe American lands the illustrious green jacket for the second time after following up his 2022 triumph.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scottie Scheffler claims second Masters title in three yearsThe world number one carded a closing 68 to finish 11 under par.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »