Scottie Scheffler holds the trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club
The world number one’s thoughts immediately turned to getting home as soon as possible to his wife Meredith, who is pregnant with their first child, but he also intends to keep challenging for the game’s biggest titles. “I definitely will enjoy the birth of my first child, and my priorities will change very soon, so golf will be fourth in line, but I still love competing.Aberg threatened to become the first player to win the Masters on their debut since 1979 when he held a share of the lead following a birdie on the ninth, only to run up a double bogey on the 11th after pulling his approach into the water.
Scottie Scheffler Wins Second Masters Title at Augusta NationalScottie Scheffler secures his second Masters title with a nerveless performance at Augusta National, finishing 11 under par and four shots clear of his closest competitor.
