Scottie Scheffler Favored to Win The Masters, Who Will Challenge?

Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming favourite to add to his major tally at The Masters , but who will challenge the world No 1 for victory at Augusta National ? Scheffler has already won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and defended his title at The Players this year, with the 2022 Masters champion arriving off the back of a runner-up finish at last month's Texas Children's Houston Open.
The American was unable to defend the Green Jacket last year, finishing 10th as Jon Rahm claimed a four-shot win, although Scheffler will have another opportunity to join Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson as players this century to win multiple editions of The Masters. The Masters 2024: UK times, TV coverage and how to watch on SkyThe Masters: Latest newsWho has won The Masters? | Less pressure on Rory McIlroy?Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more with NOWAmong those looking to challenge Scheffler will be Rory McIlroy, who has another chance to complete the career Grand Slam, while Rahm bids to become the first back-to-back Masters champion since Woods defended in 2002. Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka will also be hoping to impress, while US Open winner Wyndham Clark makes his Augusta debut and Xander Schauffele is among those chasing a maiden major titl
