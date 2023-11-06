Scott Arfield Shares Cherished Photo with David Beckham

Former Rangers ace Scott Arfield shares cherished photo with football legend David Beckham. Arfield and Beckham posed for a photo last month. Beckham recently released a documentary on Netflix with his wife Victoria, giving insight into their personal lives. The documentary also covers Beckham's decision to form his own team, Inter Miami, in the MLS. Inter Miami had a poor season, finishing second bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Arfield, now playing for Charlotte FC, faced Inter Miami in their last two games of the season

