Scots Woman with Cerebral Palsy Aims to Make History as First Female Frame Runner at London Marathon

A Scots woman with cerebral palsy is aiming to make history at the London Marathon by becoming the first female frame runner . Dr Julie McElroy, from Glasgow , was introduced to frame running around three years ago after suffering a traumatic injury. Since then, the inspiring 38-year-old has taken on numerous challenges, including the Paisley 10K and the 22.6-mile Glasgow Kiltwalk.
A frame runner is a three-wheeled frame where the athlete is supported by a saddle and body plate and uses their feet to pedal. On deciding to undertake the London Marathon, Dr McElroy said: “My goodness, I didn’t really know what was ahead of me.” She said using the frame runner has been “a dream” after suffering a traumatic injury that left her in chronic pain and using a wheelchair. She said: “I thought my life was over six years ago when I suffered a traumatic accident where I ruptured my groin muscle. I thought I was going to be housebound. I thought I was going to be in chronic pain. My body was on fire constantly. I couldn’t get a decent night’s sleep and I was on all these different medications.” Having always been a physically active person who enjoyed hiking, swimming and cycling, she was eager to begin exercising again three years ago after her injury. “I was looking at what sport I could do because I couldn’t swim again. I couldn’t use my two-wheeler bike, so I was looking for another adaptive sport,” she sai
Scots Woman Cerebral Palsy London Marathon First Female Frame Runner Glasgow Frame Running Traumatic Injury Challenges Chronic Pain Wheelchair Physically Active Adaptive Sport
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Glasgow woman with cerebral palsy aims to make history at London MarathonA woman with cerebral palsy who is aiming to become the first female frame runner to complete the London Marathon said using the device has been…
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »