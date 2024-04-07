Scots Woman with Cerebral Palsy Aims to Make History as First Female Frame Runner at London Marathon

A Scots woman with cerebral palsy is aiming to make history at the London Marathon by becoming the first female frame runner . Dr Julie McElroy, from Glasgow , was introduced to frame running around three years ago after suffering a traumatic injury. Since then, the inspiring 38-year-old has taken on numerous challenges, including the Paisley 10K and the 22.6-mile Glasgow Kiltwalk.

A frame runner is a three-wheeled frame where the athlete is supported by a saddle and body plate and uses their feet to pedal. On deciding to undertake the London Marathon, Dr McElroy said: “My goodness, I didn’t really know what was ahead of me.” She said using the frame runner has been “a dream” after suffering a traumatic injury that left her in chronic pain and using a wheelchair. She said: “I thought my life was over six years ago when I suffered a traumatic accident where I ruptured my groin muscle. I thought I was going to be housebound. I thought I was going to be in chronic pain. My body was on fire constantly. I couldn’t get a decent night’s sleep and I was on all these different medications.” Having always been a physically active person who enjoyed hiking, swimming and cycling, she was eager to begin exercising again three years ago after her injury. “I was looking at what sport I could do because I couldn’t swim again. I couldn’t use my two-wheeler bike, so I was looking for another adaptive sport,” she sai

Scots Woman Cerebral Palsy London Marathon First Female Frame Runner Glasgow Frame Running Traumatic Injury Challenges Chronic Pain Wheelchair Physically Active Adaptive Sport

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scots woman with cerebral palsy aims to make history at London MarathonDr Julie McElroy, from Glasgow, is aiming to make history at the marathon by becoming the first female frame runner.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Glasgow woman with cerebral palsy aims to make history at London MarathonDr Julie McElroy, 38, was introduced to frame running around three years ago after suffering a traumatic injury and since then has taken on numerous challenges, including the Paisley 10K and the 22.6-mile Glasgow Kiltwalk.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Glasgow woman with cerebral palsy aims to make history at London MarathonA woman with cerebral palsy who is aiming to become the first female frame runner to complete the London Marathon said using the device has been…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Drunk Scots chef rammed woman off carriageway in horror road rage attackWilliam Reilly downed several drinks in St Andrews, Fife, before driving dangerously and ramming into a female motorist.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Meet the Scots woman who's keeping traditional blacksmithing aliveStacey Hibberd, 32, from Newhaven, Edinburgh, has worked on historical properties across the city and is proud to conserve ironwork.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scots woman knocked down by car searching for 'two heroes' who rushed to helpToria Craig was struck by the vehicle near the Morrisons supermarket on Bearsden Road, Glasgow, on Monday.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »