Scots woman who ploughed car into mum and kids released from jail after one week

A driver who was jailed for a year after she ploughed her car into a family has been released after just a week behind bars.

The mum spotted Grierson’s Fiat 500 coming towards her and desperately tried to push her children, aged seven, four and three, to safety but she careered into them.Grierson was jailed for 12 months on October 17 after she was convicted of dangerous driving by a jury at Airdrie Sheriff Court. It has now emerged she has been released from custody after she told her lawyers to appeal the sentence.She also posted photos as she posed with family with the caption: “Back where I belong with my girls.

Join the Daily Record WhatsApp community! Get the latest news sent straight to your messages by joining our WhatsApp community today.No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the Daily Record team.If you're on a desktop, simply scan the QR code above with your phone and click 'Join Community'. headtopics.com

“I know who are my friends and who’s the fake ones, the past week has shown me this. I’m now going to spend quality time with my wee family, can’t wait to see my wee best buddy.” Giving evidence, the 27-year-old mum who was hit said: “I thought the car would have stopped because the person would have seen the children but that didn’t happen and all I remember is me going on top of the car and then rolling off.

Driver jailed for hitting family released after one weekA driver who was jailed for a year after hitting a family with her car has been released after just one week behind bars. The driver, Melanie Grierson, hit a mother and her three children as they crossed the road. Grierson has been released from custody after appealing the sentence. Read more ⮕

Scots woman who vanished three days ago sparks police missing person searchDanielle Thomson, from Aberlour, was last seen at around 2pm on Wednesday, October 25, in the High Street area of Elgin. Read more ⮕

'Glass and debris' scattered across busy Scots road after man hit by carPolice Scotland have confirmed that a man was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after a collision on Saturday afternoon. Read more ⮕

Scots presenter Storm Huntley rumored to replace Holly Willoughby on This MorningAfter Holly Willoughby quit This Morning, rumors have been circulating about who will replace her. Scots presenter Storm Huntley, known for her infectious smile and stylish wardrobe, is a favorite for the presenting gig. However, Storm addressed the rumors on her Instagram, hinting that there may be a scheduling issue. Read more ⮕

Devastated Dog Owner Calls for Tighter Safety Regulations at Scots KennelsA dog owner is campaigning for mandatory sprinklers and smoke detection alarms at kennels after her pet was killed in a fire. Julie Louden's two-year-old Westiepoo, Monty, died in a blaze at Kirkland K9 in East Renfrewshire. The incident has prompted calls for improved safety measures to prevent similar tragedies. Read more ⮕

Dramatic Blaze Engulfs Scots Christmas Tree FarmA video shows a massive fire at a Christmas tree farm in Scotland. Emergency crews rushed to the scene and nearby residents were advised to close their windows and doors. No injuries have been reported. Read more ⮕