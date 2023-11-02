Scots with long covid could be eligible for employment injuries benefit

Scots suffering from long covid as a result of their job could be entitled to a new workplace injuries benefit under plans backed by a Labour MSP.

If passed by MSPs, the new body would work with Social Security Scotland to help design and deliver enhanced protections for workers injured at work through no fault of their own. Griffin, a Central Scotland MSP, is calling for a council to be set up to advise on the new benefit and put the voices of workers and trade unions at the heart of Scotland’s approach.

Griffin told the Record: "Each week I hear from workers who want support from our Scottish benefit system because the outdated Westminster benefit ignores them and their illness they caught at work. "Trade unionists from across Scotland, along with the STUC, have backed my bill to create a new expert council that would provide a voice for Scots workers affected by workplace injuries and diseases. headtopics.com

"With specific reference to industrial injuries, the benefit simply cannot be fully devolved without the establishment of the body who makes recommendations. "The alternative, continuing to use the archaic UK system, would serve workers poorly and prevent us doing things differently here in Scotland."

