Scots urged to live with chip-stealing seagulls

Scots need to learn to live with pesky chip-stealing seagulls because they’ve been driven from their natural habitats by human activity, experts say. Gull populations have declined catastrophically due to bird flu but also from overfishing and climate change - increasingly driving them into our towns and cities for food. A major study in February found worrying declines in all five species of gull found in Scotland ranging from 44 per cent to a whopping 76 per cent.

And Scottish nature groups insist rather than go to war with bin-raking seagulls, we should adapt to live alongside them. It comes after an English academic this week said we should try to appreciate these “clever” creatures who exhibit advanced “social learning skills” - even when they’re nicking our food. Prof Paul Graham of Sussex University said: "When we see behaviours we think of as mischievous or criminal… we're seeing a really clever bird implementing very intelligent behaviour

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scots 'die younger' as health in Scotland 'getting worse' says Public Health ScotlandPublic Health Scotland callled for a preventative approach to be taken, saying the burden of disease from an ageing population is likely to grow.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Scots top youngest to die list as country's health gets worse, experts warnPaul Johnston, chief executive of Public Health Scotland, made the claims in an article for a think tank.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scotland's Health Declining Despite Past Progress, Says Public Health ScotlandThe head of Public Health Scotland warns that Scotland's health is worsening despite previous improvements. He emphasizes the need for a preventative approach due to the growing burden of disease from an ageing population. The CEO made these remarks in an article for the think tank Reform Scotland. Recent data shows a decline in life expectancy, and the PHS boss highlights the importance of addressing poverty, work, education, housing, climate change, and racism for better health outcomes.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Experts weigh in on Humza Yousaf's first year as Scotland's First MinisterSTEPPING into the shoes of Scotland’s longest-serving first minister, who was highly respected across the world, was never going to be a simple…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Snow to spread across Scotland as experts say exactly when wintry weather landsForecasters have mixed predictions for the last week of the month.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

MSPs urged to raise minimum unit price of alcohol in Scotland by health expertsThe Scottish Government announced last month its intention to raise the minimum unit price (MUP) of booze to 65p.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »