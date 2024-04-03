Scots urged to live with chip-stealing seagulls

Scots need to learn to live with pesky chip-stealing seagulls because they’ve been driven from their natural habitats by human activity, experts say. Gull populations have declined catastrophically due to bird flu but also from overfishing and climate change - increasingly driving them into our towns and cities for food. A major study in February found worrying declines in all five species of gull found in Scotland ranging from 44 per cent to a whopping 76 per cent.
And Scottish nature groups insist rather than go to war with bin-raking seagulls, we should adapt to live alongside them. It comes after an English academic this week said we should try to appreciate these “clever” creatures who exhibit advanced “social learning skills” - even when they’re nicking our food. Prof Paul Graham of Sussex University said: "When we see behaviours we think of as mischievous or criminal… we're seeing a really clever bird implementing very intelligent behaviour
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Experts weigh in on Humza Yousaf's first year as Scotland's First MinisterSTEPPING into the shoes of Scotland’s longest-serving first minister, who was highly respected across the world, was never going to be a simple…
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »