Scots teen with cancer raising £350k for life-saving treatment abroad

A Scots teen with cancer whose healthy twin experienced 'phantom' symptoms is raising £350k for life-saving treatment abroad. Sophie Walker, 17, from Edinburgh was diagnosed with Wilms tumour, a type of kidney cancer , in October 2017. Strangely, her twin sister, Megan, also suffered from similar symptoms - including back pain in the same location as Sophie's tumour - despite not having the disease herself.

Since then, Sophie has been given the all-clear three times but the cancer has always returned. Now the NHS has said they can't offer any more treatments and there are no clinical trials she can currently access. Her parents, Rebecca, 44, and Jamie Walker, 45 - along with Sophie's nine siblings - are fundraising for groundbreaking treatment abroad. They hope to take Sophie to Germany for transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) treatment to shrink the tumours and then to America for immunotherapy - and have raised £78k of the £350k neede

Scots Teen Cancer Twin Symptoms Fundraising Treatment Abroad Wilms Tumour Kidney Cancer NHS Clinical Trials Transarterial Chemoembolization TACE Immunotherapy

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scots teen with cancer needs £350k for treatment abroadStrangely, her twin sister, Megan, also suffered from similar symptoms - including back pain in the same location as Sophie's tumour - despite not having the disease herself.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Strange squirming sea creature spotted on Scots beach leaving dog walker stunnedThe woman was walking her dog along Fisherrow beach in Musselburgh when she spotted the odd critter amongst the rocks and pebbles.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Charming 18th century cottage on former country estate up for sale for £350kA charming 18th century cottage in the former grounds of a country estate has gone up for sale.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Lulu's unusual rule she swears by to protect her voiceThe Scots singing legend has opened up on what she avoids doing every day before 12PM.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

People on some devolved payments will see weekly rates rise from todayScots will see certain payments rise before benefits delivered by DWP or HMRC.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Humza Yousaf unveils additional £30 million for mental health supportHumza Yousaf has unveiled an additional £30 million to help Scots improve their mental health.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »