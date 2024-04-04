Scots teen with cancer raising £350k for life-saving treatment abroad

A Scots teen with cancer whose healthy twin experienced 'phantom' symptoms is raising £350k for life-saving treatment abroad. Sophie Walker, 17, from Edinburgh was diagnosed with Wilms tumour, a type of kidney cancer , in October 2017. Strangely, her twin sister, Megan, also suffered from similar symptoms - including back pain in the same location as Sophie's tumour - despite not having the disease herself.
Since then, Sophie has been given the all-clear three times but the cancer has always returned. Now the NHS has said they can't offer any more treatments and there are no clinical trials she can currently access. Her parents, Rebecca, 44, and Jamie Walker, 45 - along with Sophie's nine siblings - are fundraising for groundbreaking treatment abroad. They hope to take Sophie to Germany for transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) treatment to shrink the tumours and then to America for immunotherapy - and have raised £78k of the £350k neede
