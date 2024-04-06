Scots mum wins £411,000 after 'strong feeling' to join lottery

A Scots mum has won £411,000 after getting a " strong feeling " to join the People's Postcode Lottery . Leyla, from Knightswood in Glasgow, signed up hours after a 'message' randomly popped into her head while she was sitting at home in February. The mum-of-two made just three monthly payments of £12 before she scooped the almost half a million pounds cheque. The 33-year-old and her husband Jamie, 34, plan to celebrate their win with holidays to Turkey and New York .
Leyla, who now lives in Essex, will share the windfall prize with her next door neighbour, Henry, after their postcode won Saturday's Millionaire Street. Leyla said: "I got a message a couple of months ago to join. It was a strong message I received... a strong feeling. "I wasn't following social media, and I don't watch normal TV. I was sitting here one day and it just came into my head, like a voice, telling me to join the Postcode Lottery
