Scots mum wins £411,000 after 'strong feeling' to join lottery

A Scots mum has won £411,000 after getting a " strong feeling " to join the People's Postcode Lottery . Leyla, from Knightswood in Glasgow, signed up hours after a 'message' randomly popped into her head while she was sitting at home in February. The mum-of-two made just three monthly payments of £12 before she scooped the almost half a million pounds cheque. The 33-year-old and her husband Jamie, 34, plan to celebrate their win with holidays to Turkey and New York .

Leyla, who now lives in Essex, will share the windfall prize with her next door neighbour, Henry, after their postcode won Saturday's Millionaire Street. Leyla said: "I got a message a couple of months ago to join. It was a strong message I received... a strong feeling. "I wasn't following social media, and I don't watch normal TV. I was sitting here one day and it just came into my head, like a voice, telling me to join the Postcode Lottery

Scots Mum Lottery People's Postcode Lottery Win Strong Feeling Prize Holidays Turkey New York

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lorraine Kelly opens up on tragic miscarriage praising increased awarenessThe Scots star revealed she often reflects on the heartbreaking experience of losing a child.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scots woman told she has terminal cervical cancer two years before first smearKatie Buchanan, from Edinburgh, sought medical advice after she suffered from severe pain, vaginal bleeding for several months.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Woman 'feared she'd die' after car flipped in Scots horror crashDanielle McCulloch, 22, was met with a driver on the wrong side of the road on Thursday, March 18 before her car flipped three times.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scots soldier slowly suffocated in front of wife as she calls for better careEx-soldier Andrew Hogg, who had MND, was 43 when he died gasping for breath.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scots Antiques Roadshow expert 'had months to live' if she ignored tumour signsTheo Burrell, 37, a mum-of-one, was diagnosed with a grade four brain tumour in June 2022.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scots domestic abuse survivor 'recorded fight' in case she 'didn't make it out'On Monday, Lauren Hardie and Carolyn Quinn describe their experiences at the hands of abusive partners in the BBC Disclosure documentary Surviving Domestic Abuse, on BBC One Scotland.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »