Scots Mum Feels 'Violated' After Discovering CCTV Camera in Baby Changing Toilet

A Scots mum has told how she feels 'violated' after discovering a CCTV camera inside a baby changing toilet . Amy Mitchell, 24, has hit out at Livingston Designer Outlet , claiming there was no warning of the cameras inside the loos. The mum only discovered a warning sign on the back of the door as she went to leave the facility, which is close to the VUE cinema. Amy has demanded an apology from the shopping centre as she felt her concerns were brushed aside when she raised them to management.

Livingston Designer Outlet stated that they are aware of the ‘concerns raised regarding the location of CCTV installations within the centre’ and are now reviewing the use of their CCTV within the premises. It is understood that the CCTV had been installed to try to deter youths from vandalising and acting antisocially within the baby change facilities at the shopping centre. Speaking to our sister title, Edinburgh Live, Amy said: “I took my little boy into the changing facility and it wasn't until after I had left that I saw the CCTV notice and camera. I contacted the designer outlet's customer service, and the lady put me through to the deputy manager. “I spoke with him on the phone briefly before he came down to speak to me face to face as I was that angry. The deputy manager told me the camera is there to monitor antisocial behaviour by teenagers who have been wrecking the baby change facilities and attacking the outlet staf

