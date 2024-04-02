Scots mum diagnosed with cervical cancer after spotting 'black blood - like tar'

A Scots mum was diagnosed with cervical cancer after spotting 'black blood - like tar' and suffering 'unbearable' pains. Carrie Henderson was constantly tired, experiencing pain in her pelvis and suffering regular ear infections when she went to see her GP two years ago. A biopsy confirmed she had stage three cervical cancer and she began treatment before being given the all clear last May.

But at a three month check up, doctors discovered the disease had metastasized and spread to her lymph nodes. She has been given 12 to 18 months to live. The 40-year-old, from Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, told GlasgowLive : “I wasn't well and didn't understand what was going on. I was at the doctors all the time. "The bleeding wasn't normal, it was very thick and clots were coming away. I bled really heavily and it was very traumatic. I knew something wasn't right so I went to my GP. She asked me when I had my last smear test

