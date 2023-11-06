Scots man found dead on street in Renfrew as police treat death as 'unexplained'

A Scots man has died after being found on a street in Renfrew as police treat the death as 'unexplained'. Cops received reports of a man found unresponsive in the street during the early hours of Sunday November 5. Emergency services raced to the scene and the 27-year-old was rushed to hospital where he tragically died. It is understood police remain at the scene. The death is currently being treated as unexplained as enquiries continue. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: 'About 2.

30am on Sunday, 5 November, 2023, we were called to a report of an unresponsive man in Newmains Road, Renfrew. Emergency services attended and the 27-year-old man was taken to hospital where he died a short time later. The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

