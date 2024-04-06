Scots Grandad Killed in Mobility Scooter Crash

The heartbroken family of a Scots grandad killed in a horror crash involving his mobility scooter have paid tribute to the "sweetheart". George Johnston, 88, was riding his scooter - which he had been using for a year due to mobility problems - in Paisley town centre when the fatal collision took place on Gauze Street, at its junction with Silk Street, at around 8pm on Monday, April 1.

Cops and paramedics rushed to the incident, which also involved a red Volkswagen Golf and a red Vauxhall Astra, and George was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but sadly died a short time later. George leaves behind his wife Moira, 80, and daughters Lorna, Pamela and Aileen. He doted on his grandchildren Chris, Katie, Amy, Hazel and Fiona, and was also a great-grandad to three-month-old Orlaith. Granddaughter Katie Ward moved back to Paisley two years back to live closer to her grandparent

Scots Grandad Mobility Scooter Crash Tribute

