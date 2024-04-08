Scots Disappointed by Partial Solar Eclipse

The partial solar eclipse turned out to be a letdown for Scots as the rest of the world was treated to an incredible display. Cloudy skies prevented spectators across Scotland from seeing a partial solar eclipse , while those in North America witnessed a total eclipse of the sun lasting up to four minutes and 29 seconds in some areas.
Millions of people flocked to states including Texas, Arkansas, Ohio and Vermont on April 8, where the path of the solar eclipse meant they could witness the moon entirely cover the sun’s disk, weather permitting. But unfavourable weather conditions meant even partial eclipses, where a little bit of the sun is covered by the moon, which was potentially visible from locations across the UK, were shrouded by overcast skies. Dr Robert Massey, deputy executive director at the Royal Astronomical Society, said: “I’m wondering whether or not anybody in the UK actually saw it. “There seem to be people saying it’s cloudy in Cornwall, cloudy in west Wales – there’s an outside chance people might be seeing it from a youth hostel on the Isle of Harris, in the Western Isles.” The Met Office said on Monday that a cloudy evening would prevent the partial eclipse from being seen in most of the UK, though viewing conditions were best in the far northwest of Scotland, including the Hebrides. Simon Partridge, a forecaster at the Met Office, said: “The chances are most of England and Wales probably wouldn’t have seen it anywa
