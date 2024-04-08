Scots Disappointed by Partial Solar Eclipse

The partial solar eclipse turned out to be a letdown for Scots as the rest of the world was treated to an incredible display. Cloudy skies prevented spectators across Scotland from seeing a partial solar eclipse , while those in North America witnessed a total eclipse of the sun lasting up to four minutes and 29 seconds in some areas.

Millions of people flocked to states including Texas, Arkansas, Ohio and Vermont on April 8, where the path of the solar eclipse meant they could witness the moon entirely cover the sun’s disk, weather permitting. But unfavourable weather conditions meant even partial eclipses, where a little bit of the sun is covered by the moon, which was potentially visible from locations across the UK, were shrouded by overcast skies. Dr Robert Massey, deputy executive director at the Royal Astronomical Society, said: “I’m wondering whether or not anybody in the UK actually saw it. “There seem to be people saying it’s cloudy in Cornwall, cloudy in west Wales – there’s an outside chance people might be seeing it from a youth hostel on the Isle of Harris, in the Western Isles.” The Met Office said on Monday that a cloudy evening would prevent the partial eclipse from being seen in most of the UK, though viewing conditions were best in the far northwest of Scotland, including the Hebrides. Simon Partridge, a forecaster at the Met Office, said: “The chances are most of England and Wales probably wouldn’t have seen it anywa

Solar Eclipse Scotland North America Weather Conditions UK

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Solar eclipse damp squib for Scots as world treated to incredible displayMillions of people across the USA were treated to a great view of the eclipse.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Solar Eclipse 2024: Tips for spotting the partial eclipse in Devon and Cornwall tonightThose in Devon and Cornwall might be able to see a snippet of the eclipse this evening.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Partial Solar Eclipse to be Visible in Northern IrelandSkygazers in certain parts of Northern Ireland will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse just before sunset on Monday, April 8th.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

How to see the partial solar eclipse in Scotland and when it is taking placeScotland will see a partial solar eclipse in the skies on Monday evening and there are ways that you will be able to spot it happening in a clear picture.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

When to Watch the Solar Eclipse in Burlington, VTPeople watch the partial solar eclipse at in Freeport, Maine.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Carr House Solar Farm: Plans submitted for 55-hectare solar farm in Yorkshire countrysidePlans for a huge solar farm in the Yorkshire countryside have been submitted to the local council.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »