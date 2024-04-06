Scots dad's death in lorry accident to be probed by sheriff

The death of Scots dad who died in a horror lorry accident on the M8 is set to be probed by a sheriff. James Murray , 54, was involved in the fatal collision after his lorry overturned at Hermiston Gait Roundabout in Edinburgh on August 23, 2022. The dad-of-two, from Falkirk, was rescued from the black DAF lorry but despite the effects of medical teams, he was pronounced dead a short while later.
Following his death, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) confirmed it has lodged a First Notice to begin the court process for a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI). A Preliminary Hearing is set for 17 May 2024 at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. The Inquiry will be held on 9, 10 and 11 October 2024. The inquiry will look into the circumstances surrounding Jack's death and try to establish if any reasonable precautions could have been taken, or could be implemented in the future, to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstance
