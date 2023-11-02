Scots creep made vile sex comments to pub barmaid before racially abusing cop

A creep was arrested outside a Scots pub after being thrown out for making sexual comments to a barmaid.
Sean Reddington repeatedly made obscene remarks to the woman as she served customers at the Edinburgh bar.After being ejected from the premises, Reddington was detained by police. The 27-year-old then launched a volley of racist abuse at a constable before and after he was taken to a police station.
Reddington appeared at the city’s sheriff court on Wednesday and admitted communicating indecently by making sexual remarks. He also pled guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner by uttering offensive and derogatory remarks. headtopics.com
Fiscal depute Clare Green told the court that Reddington had been in Bar Salsa in the Old Town at around 9.30pm.
Ms Green said he made various sexual comments to the barmaid, including “You’re going to get it tonight” and “Who’s tearing you up?” She said: “The accused was removed from the premises. He was too unruly and police were called to attend.Top news stories today The prosecutor said Reddington shouted “racial slurs” at a police constable outside the pub and at St Leonards police station.Sheriff Gordon Liddle deferred sentence on Reddington, of Lochgelly, Fife, until later this month for reports.