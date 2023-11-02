Scots creep made vile sex comments to pub barmaid before racially abusing cop

A creep was arrested outside a Scots pub after being thrown out for making sexual comments to a barmaid.

Sean Reddington repeatedly made obscene remarks to the woman as she served customers at the Edinburgh bar.After being ejected from the premises, Reddington was detained by police. The 27-year-old then launched a volley of racist abuse at a constable before and after he was taken to a police station.

Reddington appeared at the city’s sheriff court on Wednesday and admitted communicating indecently by making sexual remarks. He also pled guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner by uttering offensive and derogatory remarks. headtopics.com

Fiscal depute Clare Green told the court that Reddington had been in Bar Salsa in the Old Town at around 9.30pm. Join the Daily Record WhatsApp community! Get the latest news sent straight to your messages by joining our WhatsApp community today.No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the Daily Record team.If you're on a desktop, simply scan the QR code above with your phone and click 'Join Community'.

We also treat our community members to special offers, promotions, and adverts from us and our partners. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like.If you’re curious, you can read our Privacy Notice. headtopics.com

Ms Green said he made various sexual comments to the barmaid, including “You’re going to get it tonight” and “Who’s tearing you up?” She said: “The accused was removed from the premises. He was too unruly and police were called to attend.Top news stories today The prosecutor said Reddington shouted “racial slurs” at a police constable outside the pub and at St Leonards police station.Sheriff Gordon Liddle deferred sentence on Reddington, of Lochgelly, Fife, until later this month for reports.

Lorraine Kelly devastated as show producer diagnosed with terminal cancer at 25The Scots presenter shared the sad post on her social media page. Read more ⮕

Scots Mastermind mum thought 'what have I done' before appearing on showLisa Cowan put in an amazing performance by smashing her specialist topic on the Salem Witch Trials. Read more ⮕

The 'haunted' Scots jail that will open this November for overnight ghost huntOctober may be behind us, but one creepy old Scottish jail is hosting an overnight ghost hunt that looks far more scary than anything you are likely to come across on Halloween. Read more ⮕

Zombie Halloween decorations near Edinburgh upset cemetery visitorThe community gardening team in Dalkeith, Midlothian, prepared a spooky display for families in the area. Read more ⮕

Man's body pulled from water at Scots beach after reports of person in seaEmergency services raced to the beach close to the Esplanade Terrace at around 2.15am on Sunday, October 29. Read more ⮕

Scots family forced to flee mould-ridden flat after roof collapsesKarolina Osinska packed up her belongings and left the property in Aberdeen with her three children. Read more ⮕