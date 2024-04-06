Scots council accused of leaving up to 100 council houses abandoned and derelict

Up to 100 former council houses have been left abandoned and derelict by a Scots council in a “scandalous” failure to tackle the housing emergency , it’s been claimed. A street in Ferguslie, Paisley, nearby to St Mirren’s stadium, now looks like “a set from a war movie” after years of neglect, locals said. Images published today by the Record show blackened, board-up and crumbling buildings throughout the area - where Scots desperately needing homes could be housed.

Labour MSP Katy Clark hit out: “This is a particularly shocking example of homes being left to decay at a time when we face a homelessness crisis in this country.” Renfrewshire Council said plans to demolish the blocks and rebuild on the land are well in hand. However, a source who used to work for the local authority’s housing department claimed some houses had now lain vacant for “many years”, becoming an increasing eyesore while the redevelopment process has dragged o

Scots Council Abandoned Houses Derelict Housing Emergency Neglect Redevelopment Process

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Up to 100 Ex Council homes left abandoned and derelict in “scandalous” failureEXCLUSIVE: A street in Ferguslie, Paisley, nearby to St Mirren’s stadium, now looks like “a set from a war movie” after years of neglect, locals said.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scots island shop to give away 100 Easter eggs after accidentally ordering 720A shop on a remote Scottish island will give away 100 chocolate Easter eggs to one lucky winner after mistakenly ordering hundreds more.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Ferguslie man jailed after hitting man over the head with drinks canDavid Robb was ordered back to custody to serve an unexpired portion of a jail term before he starts his 15-month sentence.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Decision on Ferguslie Park new homes plans sparks responseA major housebuilder said they are “devastated” after their plans for 180 homes in Paisley were refused by Renfrewshire Council this week over…

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Work underway at Belfast shopping centre for three new restaurantsThey are set to create 100 new jobs when it opens

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

DR MICHAEL MOSLEY: What to eat if you want to live to 100In a few weeks I will be 67 years old, more than two-thirds of my way to my goal of reaching 100, and, hopefully, getting a birthday card from the monarch.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »