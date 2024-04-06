Scots council accused of leaving up to 100 council houses abandoned and derelict

Up to 100 former council houses have been left abandoned and derelict by a Scots council in a “scandalous” failure to tackle the housing emergency , it’s been claimed. A street in Ferguslie, Paisley, nearby to St Mirren’s stadium, now looks like “a set from a war movie” after years of neglect, locals said. Images published today by the Record show blackened, board-up and crumbling buildings throughout the area - where Scots desperately needing homes could be housed.
Labour MSP Katy Clark hit out: “This is a particularly shocking example of homes being left to decay at a time when we face a homelessness crisis in this country.” Renfrewshire Council said plans to demolish the blocks and rebuild on the land are well in hand. However, a source who used to work for the local authority’s housing department claimed some houses had now lain vacant for “many years”, becoming an increasing eyesore while the redevelopment process has dragged o
Scots Council Abandoned Houses Derelict Housing Emergency Neglect Redevelopment Process
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Decision on Ferguslie Park new homes plans sparks responseA major housebuilder said they are “devastated” after their plans for 180 homes in Paisley were refused by Renfrewshire Council this week over…
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »