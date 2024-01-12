Scots Baby Diagnosed with Ultra Rare Disorder

A Scots baby was diagnosed with an ultra rare disorder which affects less than 100 people in the world after doctors noticed that his hands were going 'rigid'. Louie Smith was born 12 weeks early after mum Nancie, 23, went to a hospital in Aberdeen complaining of back pain and a possible urinary tract infection on September 9 last year. The shocked parents - who had planned to give birth in Israel where dad Andrew had been working - were told that the mum was in labour.

The tot was born just hours later weighing only 3lb 7oz. The parents, from Mintlaw in Aberdeenshire, quickly realised something was wrong as Louie suffered from frequent apnoea episodes - a sudden cessation of breathing that lasts for at least 20 seconds. Louie underwent a several procedures including MRI scan, blood tests, CT scans and x-rays to get to the bottom of the troubling symptoms. Baffled doctors asked the couple to undergo genetic testing after a consultant noticed the tots hands and back would go rigid during the apnoea attack





Daily_Record » / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scots firm sparks fury by selling sick reindeer shooting huntsA Scots firm is facing backlash for offering trips to slaughter reindeer in Norway as Christmas approaches. Animal rights campaigners and explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes have called for a ban on trophy hunting.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scots Woman Organizes Christmas Party for Children in NeedDonna Squires, a well-known charitable woman in Edinburgh, has organized a Christmas party for over 100 children and 80 adults in Broomhouse. She also worked with volunteers to provide festive hampers to pensioners and families in need.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

The Real Health Threat: Ultra-Processed FoodsLeading nutrition and gut health expert, Prof Tim Spector, warns about the health risks of ultra-processed foods and their connection to obesity and diabetes.

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari: The Ultra-Thin WatchThe Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari watch is a technical tour de force, with a slender case measuring in at an incedible 1.75mm. It wins the Thin Trophy by a massive 0,05 millimeters.

Source: wallpapermag - 🏆 36. / 67 Read more »

Peter and Emily Andre on Choosing Baby Names and Changing Nappies at 50Peter Andre and pregnant wife Emily share their excitement about their upcoming baby and discuss baby names, gender predictions, and how they found out the news.

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Intel Promises Significant Improvements to CPU Core's IPC and AI PerformanceIntel is claiming significant improvements to the CPU core's IPC and up to three times more AI performance in the GPU and NPU. The recently launched Core Ultra series of laptop CPUs are based on the Meteor Lake design, which involves having the chip as a whole comprising multiple tiles. Meteor Lake will be joined (or possibly superseded) by Lunar Lake at some point in 2024.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »