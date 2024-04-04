Scots Actor Peter Mullan Joins Outlander Prequel Blood of my Blood

Scots actor Peter Mullan has been announced as part of the cast in the Outlander prequel Blood of my Blood much to fans' delight. The Peterhead born filmmaker will join a raft of new Scottish stars bringing life to the show's rival clans in the new series which follows the lives of Brian Fraser and Ellen Mackenzie , played by Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater.

The show is based around the parents of Sam Heughan's heartthrob character Jamie Fraser, as they make a life for themselves in the Scottish Highlands during the early 18th century. Mullan, 64, will take on the role of Red Jacob MacKenzie, Laird of Clan MacKenzie and father to Ellen according to RadioTimes.com. The character is likely to be intimidating with a no-nonsense tolerance like many of the Ozark star's other previous role

