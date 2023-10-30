ScotRail’s return to public hands doesn’t give us a real say

THE bill to privatise the railways in Britain was put on the statute book in Parliament 30 years ago come November 5. For the travelling public, it was definitely a case of “remember, remember the fifth of November” because it has led to decades of untold misery and despair.

Customers did not come first as a result of competition for them by capitalist companies. Strikes, delays, cancellations, bus replacement services, rising fares and tired old rolling stock – and more latterly crap Wi-Fi – are just the most obvious signs of this. Underneath this are the capitalist culprits of profiteering companies reliant upon continuing public subsidy.

ITS modern version is of the public sector recruiting from the private sector for its top management. Take ScotRail as an example of what is to come because ScotRail is run by a management team of eight executives with salaries ranging from £115,000 to £330,000 a year. ScotRail is in turn managed by Scottish Rail Holdings, and its paid board directors earn between £85,000 to £108,000 per year for less than a five-day working week.

What would be evidence of industrial democracy would be at least one representative of the unions representing the workforce on the ScotRail board. Since returning to the public sector on April 1, 2022, ScotRail has not exactly covered itself in glory. What we need is a participative and democratic form of public ownership north and south of the Border for our railways.Otherwise, we will continue to have a conventional form management administering the network on our behalf, telling us they know what is best for us with their high executive salaries.

We could even go as far as envisaging rail as being the mainstay of an environmentally progressive system of free public

